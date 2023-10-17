Panthers Sign S Alex Cook Off Giants Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed S Alex Cook to their roster from the Giants’ practice squad.

The team has had some injury issues at safety and played without both starters in Week 6 against the Dolphins.

Carolina is off this week for its bye and could get S Xavier Woods back in Week 7. However, fellow starting S Vonn Bell could be out longer, per the team.

Cook, 24, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Washington following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Cook recorded 139 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass deflections in 31 career games.