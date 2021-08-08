Panthers Sign Two, Waive Two

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers have signed S Ladarius Wiley to the roster.

The Panthers made the move official and announced they also re-signed DE Kendall Donnerson.

To make room on the roster, Carolina waived DE Austin Larkin with an injury designation and waived undrafted rookie OL David Moore.

Wiley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wiley sat out the 2020 season before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle waived him in June.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Wiley recorded 256 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, seven forced fumbles, three recoveries and 11 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 45 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.