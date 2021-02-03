Panthers Sign TE Stephen Sullivan To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed TE Stephen Sullivan to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Panthers:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sullivan, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2020, Sullivan was active for one game, but did not catch a pass.