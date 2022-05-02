Panthers Sign Veteran WR/KR Andre Roberts

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran WR/KR Andre Roberts to a contract.

#Panthers bring in return specialist Andre Robertshttps://t.co/V4Oawey5kx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 2, 2022

Roberts, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year and joined the Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million this past March.

Roberts was later released and signed by the Chargers.

In 2021, Roberts appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and Texans, catching one pass for 35 yards and rushing for 19 yards on three carries. He also totaled 1,010 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards to go along with one touchdown.