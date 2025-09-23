Panthers Sign WR Dan Chisena

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dan Chisena to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Panthers have released DT Tommy Akingbesote from the practice squad.

Chisena, 28, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He spent the three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ taxi squad before catching on with the Ravens in the playoffs.

He signed a futures deal with the Cardinals last offseason. He was cut loose in October and caught on with the Panthers soon after. Carolina brought him back on a contract this March but let him go with an injury settlement in July.

In 2024, Chisena appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded three receptions for 37 yards (12.3 YPC).