Panthers Signing DL Morgan Fox

Albert Breer reports that the Panthers are signing former Rams DL Morgan Fox to a contract.

Tom Pelissero reports that Fox receives a two-year, $8.1 million deal with $7 million guaranteed.

Fox, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Fox to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Fox appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and two passes defended.