Panthers Signing DT Derrick Brown To Four-Year, $96M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing DT Derrick Brown to a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $63.165 million guaranteed.

This will keep Brown under contract in Carolina through the 2028 season.

Brown is considered a cornerstone player for the Panthers’ defense and among the best defensive tackles in the NFL, so it’s no surprise to see Carolina lock him down to a long-term extension.

Brown, 25, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brown finished the final year of his four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that included a $14,739,203 signing bonus last season. The organization picked up his fifth-year options for the 2024 season, which is projected to be $11.665 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and six pass defenses.