Panthers Signing G Damien Lewis To Four-Year, $53M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers are signing G Damien Lewis to a four-year, $53 million contract on Monday.

The Panthers have loaded up at the guard position today with Lewis and Robert Hunt, committing more than $150 million to the position.

The thinking for Carolina is to shore up the middle of their offensive line to help protect QB Bryce Young.

Lewis, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.9 million contract with Seattle.

Lewis was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Lewis appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks, making 16 starts for them at guard.

