Panthers Signing LB Chandler Wooten Off 49ers PS

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are signing LB Chandler Wooten to their roster off the 49ers’ practice squad.

Wooten was with the team earlier this season before being cut loose. The Panthers freed up a roster spot earlier today and are thin at inside linebacker following injuries.

Wooten, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2022. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. The Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason in each of the past two years before re-signing him to the practice squad and later promoting him to the active roster.

Carolina cut Wooten loose last month and he caught on with the 49ers on the practice squad.

In 2024, Wooten has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded seven total tackles.