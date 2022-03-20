Panthers Signing LB Cory Littleton

The Carolina Panthers announced Sunday that they’ve signed veteran LB Cory Littleton to a one-year contract.

Littleton, 27, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. Las Vegas released him over a week ago.

In 2021, Littleton appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 96 total tackles, a half sack, recovered a fumble and had four passes defended.