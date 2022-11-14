Panthers Signing QB/WR D’Eriq King To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing QB/WR D’Eriq King to their practice squad. 

Carolina will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes: 

  1. CB Madre Harper
  2. C Sam Tecklenburg
  3. TE Colin Thompson
  4. OL Deonte Brown
  5. WR Derek Wright
  6. WR C.J. Saunders
  7. WR Preston Williams
  8. DB Kenny Robinson
  9. RB Spencer Brown
  10. DT Raequan Williams
  11. DT Phil Hoskins
  12. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  13. RB Nate McCrary
  14. WR Emeka Emezie
  15. DB Gavin Heslop
  16. LB Kobe Jones
  17. QB/WR D’Eriq King

King, 24, was named Second Team All-ACC back in 2018. He previously played for the University of Houston as both a quarterback and receiver before transferring to Miami.

The Patriots signed King to a contract as an undrafted free agent earlier this year but waived him in May. 

During his six-year college career, King completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards (4.9 YPC) and 32 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns.

