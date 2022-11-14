Panthers Signing QB/WR D’Eriq King To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing QB/WR D’Eriq King to their practice squad.

Carolina will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes:

CB Madre Harper C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson OL Deonte Brown WR Derek Wright WR C.J. Saunders WR Preston Williams DB Kenny Robinson RB Spencer Brown DT Raequan Williams DT Phil Hoskins LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe RB Nate McCrary WR Emeka Emezie DB Gavin Heslop LB Kobe Jones QB/WR D’Eriq King

King, 24, was named Second Team All-ACC back in 2018. He previously played for the University of Houston as both a quarterback and receiver before transferring to Miami.

The Patriots signed King to a contract as an undrafted free agent earlier this year but waived him in May.

During his six-year college career, King completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards (4.9 YPC) and 32 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns.