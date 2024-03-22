Panthers Signing S Nick Scott

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have agreed to terms with S Nick Scott.
It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.
Scott, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.
Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him a few weeks ago.
In 2023, Scott appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!