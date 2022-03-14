Panthers Signing S Xaiver Woods To Three-Year, $15.75M Deal

Josina Anderson reports that the Panthers are signing S Xavier Woods to a three-year, $15.75 million contract.

Woods, 26, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Cowboys back in 2017. He recently finished out his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $159,888.

Woods was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Woods appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 108 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 10 pass deflections.

