Panthers Signing TE Hayden Hurst To Three-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to the roster.

Adam Caplan adds it’s a three-year deal between Carolina and Hurst.

Hurst, 29, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2022, Hurst appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 52 receptions on 68 targets for 414 yards and two touchdowns.