Panthers Starting QB Andy Dalton In Week 8

A Panthers spokesperson clarified that veteran QB Andy Dalton will start Week 8’s game against the Bills regardless of QB Bryce Young‘s official injury designation, per Joseph Person.

Young is currently considered doubtful for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Dalton, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension last offseason.

In 2024, Dalton appeared in six games and started five times for the Panthers, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.