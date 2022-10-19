Panthers Starting QB P.J. Walker In Week 7

According to Ellis Williams, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks says the team will start QB P.J. Walker in Week 7.

Walker, 27, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution.

In 2022, Walker has played in two games for Carolina, passing for 120 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. .