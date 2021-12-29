Panthers Starting QB Sam Darnold In Week 17

Panthers HC Matt Rhule announced that QB Sam Darnold will be the starter against the Saints in Week 17, per Darin Gantt.

Rhule added former starting QB Cam Newton will be ready to play and potentially have a role.

Things have been trending this way for a couple of weeks now given Carolina’s struggles on offense. The Panthers clearly hope Darnold can recapture some of the form he flashed earlier this season.

Darnold is due almost $19 million guaranteed because the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option, so he’s expected to be on the roster in 2022 regardless.

Darnold, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York.

He’s set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season and $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Darnold has appeared in 10 games and completed 58.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,176 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed 38 times for 196 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers quarterback situation as the news is available.