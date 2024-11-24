Panthers TE Ja’Tavion Sanders Hospitalized With Neck Injury

According to Joe Person, Panthers TE Ja’Tavion Sanders has been taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina following what appeared to be a neck compression injury he suffered on Sunday.

Sanders, 21, was first-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and he set a school record for receiving yards by a TE in 2023 with 682 yards.

The Panthers selected him with the No. 101 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Browns TE David Njoku.

During his three-year college career, Sanders caught 99 passes for 1295 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in eleven games for the Panthers and caught 26 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Sanders as it becomes available.