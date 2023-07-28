Panthers Tried Out 11 Players

The Carolina Panthers brought in 11 free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Ronheem Bingham DT Tyler Clark QB Josh Love QB Jake Luton DT Ifeanyi Maijeh WR Justin Marshall DT Forrest Merrill DE LaBryan Ray WR Jaquarii Roberson DE Nick Tarburton DT Nick Thurman

Luton, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season.

Luton was cut coming out of the preseason last year and he later caught on with the Saints. Unfortunately, the Saints moved on from him in May.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.