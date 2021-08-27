Panthers Waive S Brian Cole

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve placed safety Brian Cole on waivers.

Cole, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Minnesota.

However, the Vikings waived Cole coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Dolphins’ practice squad. Miami brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose last month.

The Panthers signed Cole to a contract a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Michigan and Mississippi State, Cole recorded 78 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and two passes defended.