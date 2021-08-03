Panthers Waive S JT Ibe

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have waived S J.T. Ibe.

Ibe was kicked out of practice after a hit to the head/neck area on WR Keith Kirkwood that caused the veteran to be carted out of practice on a backboard and in an ambulance.

The early word is that Kirkwood is okay but Panthers HC Matt Rhule is clearly sending a message that the team needs to take care of each other in practice.

Ibe, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2021 NFL draft.

During his five-year college career at Rice and South Carolina, Ibe recorded 191 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions, two forced fumbles and two recoveries, and 11 pass defenses in 42 career games.