Panthers Waive S Myles Dorn

The Carolina Panthers announced they waived S Myles Dorn on Friday in a corresponding roster move to signing DT Taylor Stallworth.
Dorn, 24, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2020 and later caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. The Panthers signed him to a futures deal back in January.
He is the son of former NFL CB Torin Dorn, who played six seasons with the Raiders and Rams.
In 2022, Dorn appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.
