Panthers Waive Three Including QB Matt Corral

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are waiving QB Matt Corral.

Mike Kaye adds the Panthers are waiving WR Derek Wright and LB Chandler Wooten. Carolina made three waiver claims today and needed to make corresponding cuts.

Corral survived the initial wave of roster cuts but things are fluid this time of year.

Corral, 24, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

He was selected by the Panthers in the third round. He signed a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.