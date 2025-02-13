Panthers Will Probably Let K Eddy Pineiro Test Free Agency, Plan To Re-Sign LS J.J. Jansen

Joseph Person of The Athletic believes the Panthers will let K Eddy Pineiro test free agency this offseason.

Person cites a lack of leg strength as why the Panthers are okay with exploring other kicking options. He thinks they will sign a UDFA kicker to compete with Matthew Wright, who was recently signed to a futures deal.

Additionally, Person says Carolina is expected to re-sign LS J.J. Jansen for a 17th season with the team.

Pineiro, 29, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad. Washington released him from their practice squad in September with an injury settlement and caught on with the Jets in December.

The Jets re-signed Pineiro to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last offseason before releasing him prior to the start of the season.

Carolina then signed Pineiro to a one-year deal in 2022 and a two-year deal to remain with the Panthers through 2024.

In 2024, Pineiro appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers, completing 22 of his 26 FGA (84.6%) and 33 of 35 on PAT’s (94.3%)