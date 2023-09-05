Panthers Worked Out 11 Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers brought in 11 players for workouts on Tuesday, including DE Ben Banogu.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Carolina signed Patton to their practice squad.

Banogu, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $5,944,506 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason.

He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Banogu appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.