Panthers RB Miles Sanders Believed To Be Available For Trade

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that Panthers RB Miles Sanders is believed to be available for trade.

The Panthers are getting second-round RB Jonathan Brooks back and Chuba Hubbard has been handling the bulk of the workload up to this point, so Sanders is likely expendable for Carolina at this point.

Ian Rapoport also confirms that Sanders could be available.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in all six games for the Panthers and rushed for 98 yards on 30 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 71 yards receiving and a touchdown.