NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Sean Payton, Spencer Rattler, Panthers, Saints

Joseph Person notes Panthers TE Tommy Tremble (concussion) was in a regular contact jersey on Thursday, which seems like a positive step with his progression through concussion protocol.

Person writes Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks had a scheduled day off on Thursday as the medical staff "eases him" into the active roster.

Panthers HC Dave Canales stated WR Diontae Johnson 's ribs tightened in practice on Friday and it was not a contact injury. (Person)

Canales believes Johnson will make the trip to Washington but his status is up in the air. (David Newton)

Broncos HC Sean Payton returned to New Orleans in Week 7 where Denver blew out the Saints 33-10. Payton reflected positively on his time with the Saints after downplaying his return leading up to the game.

“It meant a lot, because there were a lot of moments here,” Payton said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Because you get a chance to see old players and then to be with this team, this ownership group, it’s the reason you miss it, the one year out, you miss relationships, you miss making memories.”

Saints QB Spencer Rattler completed 22-40 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.

“I would say, just chilling a little bit in the pocket,” Rattler said, via John DeShazier of the team’s site. “Don’t try to extend too much when not needed. Listen to your feet and maintaining elite focus every single rep throughout the game, no matter the score. Take completions and move the chains. I think getting a game under your belt helps a lot with live reps, live bullets. It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten live reps, getting hit and stuff like that, a full game. It was great to be out there. Obviously, you don’t take that for granted.”

Rattler doesn’t think he’s being limited by OC Klint Kubiak in their system.

“We ran a lot of offense in this last game,” Rattler said. “I don’t think (offensive coordinator) Klint (Kubiak) is holding back at all. That wasn’t our plan going into it. Each of us has to prepare at a high level in this system, so we can handle everything as a group. I think we’ve got a lot of young guys playing this game (against Denver), so not a lot of time this week to put a ton of stuff in but we got a lot of good stuff in.”

New Orleans is set to face the Broncos in Week 7, which has a defense rated in the top five of several categories. Rattler said they have a plan to deal with Denver.

“They’ve got talented players all over,” Rattler said. “Really good front, they’re going to show us a lot of coverages and blitzes on third down specifically. We have to have a good plan, I think we have a good plan, and we have to be dialed in to the little details. It all comes down to the little details.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen hopes QB Derek Carr will begin throwing Saturday and they will re-evaluate his status from there. Allen adds the issue is functionality, not pain tolerance. (Mike Triplett)

hopes QB will begin throwing Saturday and they will re-evaluate his status from there. Allen adds the issue is functionality, not pain tolerance. (Mike Triplett) Allen is unsure if Carr will return against the Chargers in Week 8 but called it “very likely” that he will return in Week 9 against the Panthers. (Matthew Paras)