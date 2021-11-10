Panthers Worked Out Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers brought in three players for workouts on Wednesday including OT Shon Coleman, DE Damontre Moore, and DE John Simon.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. The Browns traded him to the 49ers for a seventh-round pick in 2017.

Coleman was played out the final year of his four-year, $3.27 million contract and made a base salary of $755,280 for the 2019 season. The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year contract last year.

He later opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He returned in 2021 but was cut loose in September with an injury settlement.

In 2017, Coleman was active for all 16 games for the Browns and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 56 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Simon, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad.

He was signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad by the Texans and spent the next three seasons in Houston.

After Simon played out the 2016 season under a low-round restricted tender for the Texans, the Colts signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in 2017. He later caught on with the Patriots before joining the Titans this past July.

Tennessee released Simon coming out of the preseason before bringing him back for a short stint on their practice squad.

In 2020, Simon played in all 16 games for the Patriots, recording 34 total tackles and two sacks.