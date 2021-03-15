Panthers Working On Two-Year, $10M Deal For OT Cam Erving

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are working on a deal for Cowboys OT Cameron Erving.

The deal is for two years and $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, per Fowler.

Erving, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option last offseason and he later signed on with the Cowboys.

In 2020, Erving appeared in six games for the Cowboys and started five games at left tackle.