Panthers WR Adam Thielen Trade Target For Vikings?

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are “seriously exploring acquiring a veteran receiver sometime in the next several days.”

With Vikings WR Jordan Addison facing a three-game suspension, and WR Jalen Nailor banged up, Pelissero says Minnesota has “been working the phones” to find veteran help at the position.

He named current Panthers and former Vikings WR Adam Thielen as one of the names to keep an eye on, but mentions how Carolina has been hesitant to move the veteran in the past.

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.