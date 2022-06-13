Panthers WR Robbie Anderson Reports For Minicamp After Retirement Speculation

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson, who changed his name from Robby this offseason and also changed his number, looks like he has reported to minicamp based on his Twitter account.

Anderson tweeted and then deleted that he had thoughts about retirement last week. It’s not clear exactly why.

Carolina restructured Anderson’s deal this offseason and he would have had to pay back a significant chunk of that money if he had actually retired, so at a minimum, there are millions of reasons for him to be back with the team.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.