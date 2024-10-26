Panthers WRs Diontae Johnson & Adam Thielen ‘Logical Trade Targets’

NFL Network reports that both Panthers WR Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen are expected back soon from injury and could be “logical trade targets” for other teams.

According to the report, it’s possible that Johnson could be the “best and most high-profile receiving option available” at this year’s deadline.

The Panthers have received trade calls for Johnson, but they have no intention of giving anyone away, even though the team is clearly in a rebuild.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in seven games and caught 30 passes for 357 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught eight passes for 109 yards receiving and one touchdown.