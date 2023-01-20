Patrick Peterson Would Like To Re-Sign With Vikings

Vikings impending free agent CB Patrick Peterson said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that he would like to be back in Minnesota next year.

“I would love to be there in that purple and gold again and give it a run again just because I love the community there,” Peterson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I love the organization. I love the new regime that [the Wilf ownership group has] brought into that building, the trainers, the strength and conditioning staff. It’s just amazing. I truly believe it felt like home for me. I felt like it was a place that I belonged. But we all know it’s a business.”

Peterson previously mentioned that he would like to play at least three more seasons with Minnesota, as he appears to have returned to his previous form so far this season.

“At least one more Pro Bowl, one more All-Pro,’’ Peterson told Chris Tomasson of TwinCites.com. “That would be a nice, satisfying way for me to end off my career, for sure. No doubt about it. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’m not trying to go anywhere but Minnesota. I love everything around here. I would love to stay put.”

“I feel like I’m built to last. I’m built to go through any weather, any storm, no matter what the case might be,” Peterson added. “I’m just very durable. It’s the way I go about my training in the offseason to make sure my body is ready to take the beating. … I feel like if you have the mentality to strive to be the best at all times, I don’t think you ever lose that drive.”

Peterson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings, re-signing with them on a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Peterson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 66 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass defenses.

