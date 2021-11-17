Patriots Activate DE Chase Winovich From IR

The New England Patriots officially activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Patriots also waived WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.

Winovich, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that includes a $994,506 signing bonus.

In 2021, Winovich has appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded five tackles and no sacks.