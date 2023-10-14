Patriots Activating WR Tyquan Thornton, Placing LB Matt Judon On IR

Per Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are activating WR Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve and placing G Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and LB Matt Judon on the list.

The team is also elevating WR Jalen Reagor and DT Jeremiah Pharms for their matchup in Week 6.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and one safety.

Thornton, 23, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

In 2022, Thornton appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 22 receptions on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.