Patriots Also Waiving QB Malik Cunningham

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots are waiving QB/WR Malik Cunningham as a part of their roster cuts today.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as not only had Cunningham flashed at both receiver and quarterback this preseason, but this move leaves New England with just one quarterback on the roster.

It’s clear the Patriots are looking at making some other moves behind Mac Jones.

Cunningham, 24, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.