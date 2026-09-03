Patriots Announce Two Practice Squad Moves Thursday

The New England Patriots announced they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad.

The Patriots released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s an updated look at New England’s practice squad:

S Mike Brown WR Kyle Dixon WR Cameron Dorner DT Eric Gregory RB Hassan Haskins RB Lan Larison T Lorenz Metz (International) DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. OL Jacob Rizy DB Kindle Vildor LB Riley Wilson P Mitch Wishnowsky OL Jake Kubas LB K.J. Britt LB Jose Ramirez TE Shane Zylstra S Elliott Davison

Davison, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2025 draft.

He spent the year on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal after the season before being among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

Davison has yet to appear in an NFL game.