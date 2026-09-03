Patriots Announce Two Practice Squad Moves Thursday

The New England Patriots announced they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad.
The Patriots released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Here’s an updated look at New England’s practice squad:
- S Mike Brown
- WR Kyle Dixon
- WR Cameron Dorner
- DT Eric Gregory
- RB Hassan Haskins
- RB Lan Larison
- T Lorenz Metz (International)
- DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- OL Jacob Rizy
- DB Kindle Vildor
- LB Riley Wilson
- P Mitch Wishnowsky
- OL Jake Kubas
- LB K.J. Britt
- LB Jose Ramirez
- TE Shane Zylstra
- S Elliott Davison
Davison, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2025 draft.
He spent the year on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal after the season before being among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.
Davison has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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