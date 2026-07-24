Patriots Announce Two Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they signed undrafted TE Jeremiah Franklin and placed WR Jimmy Kibble on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.
Franklin, 22, was a three-star recruit and the No. 38 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Boston College and remained there all four years of his collegiate career.
During his college career, Franklin appeared in 47 games and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.
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