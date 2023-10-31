Patriots Called Commanders About Chase Young

Jeff Howe reports the Patriots called the Commanders to check the price for DE Chase Young.

Howe says it’s possible the team could be involved in a deal for the star pass rusher.

However, it’s worth noting that the Patriots historically check the price on every player rumored to be available before the trade deadline as a form of due diligence to make sure they don’t miss a great bargain.

It would also be a little out of character for the team to devote a lot of resources to trading for a player like Young in a contract year.

The Commanders traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears today but that apparently hasn’t stopped them from listening to offers on Young too.

The Commanders declined Young’s fifth-year option but will have their franchise tag available next year in case they can’t sign him to a long-term deal.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.

