Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez To Miss Time With Dislocated Shoulder

According to Jeff Howe, Patriots first-round CB Christian Gonzalez is expected to be sidelined for some time with a dislocated shoulder.

Howe adds they are still running tests to determine the damage and how long exactly Gonzalez will be out of commission.

It’s a big blow to the Patriots defense that was already a little shorthanded at corner, as Gonzalez has been an instant impact player for them.

Gonzalez, 21, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gonzalez has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception and three pass deflections.