Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Expected To Have Several Free Agent Suitors

According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is expected to have a number of suitors as a free agent this offseason.

Giardi notes most teams still see Jones as a slot corner but it has been noted how well he played as an outside cornerback for most of the 2022 season.

Jones, 29, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2016. He finished his three-year, $1.62 million contract and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

The Patriots then signed Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million and a max of $25 million, including $13 million guaranteed. He played out the final year of that deal and made $5.4 million in 2022.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 11 pass deflections.