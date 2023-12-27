Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson Off Waivers From Cardinals

The New England Patriots have claimed former Cardinals CB Marco Wilson after he was waived yesterday, per Adam Schefter.

He’s a young player who’s seen a lot of playing time for Arizona but has struggled to find a groove on the field.

Wilson, 24, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 total tackles, no interceptions and four pass deflections.