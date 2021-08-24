Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring, Cut Five Players

Tom Pelissero reports that the New England Patriots officially claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from the Texans on Tuesday and placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.

The Patriots also cut five players to get down to the 80-man roster limit.

The full list includes:

WR Devin Ross OL R.J. Prince LS Brian Khoury LB Cassh Maluia S Malik Gant

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at San Diego State, Warring recorded 51 receptions for 637 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

Ross, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans out of Colorado back in 2018. He, unfortunately, did not make the final roster coming out of the preseason and was waived with an injury settlement.

Ross later signed on to the Titans practice squad in October and spent the rest of the season there. The Titans re-signed him to a futures deal in early 2019 before waiving him in May. He caught on with the Eagles but was waived before camp.

Ross signed with the Patriots practice squad during the season and agreed to a futures deal for 2021. He’s been on and off of the Patriots’ roster.

During his four-year college career, Ross caught 143 passes for 1643 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games. He also returned five kickoffs for 107 yards as a freshman.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.