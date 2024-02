Patriots Could Make WR DeVante Parker Available For Trade

According to Jeff Howe and Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots could make veteran WR DeVante Parker available trade in the near future.

Parker’s contract makes it difficult for the Patriots to get out of by releasing him outright.

However, a trade would clear more than $3 million of cap space for New England this offseason.

The Athletic mentions that the Patriots could make Parker available for trade in return for a late-round pick.

Parker, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

From there, the Dolphins traded Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. He agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal last year.

In 2023, Parker appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 394 yards receiving and no touchdowns.