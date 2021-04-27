Patriots Could Use Stephon Gilmore As Trade Chip To Move Into Top Ten?

According to Dianna Russini, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore could be included in a trade on draft night to move up into the top ten picks.

The Patriots are one of a number of teams exploring a potential move into the top ten picks and are potentially eyeing Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he starts to slip.

Gilmore is in the final year of his contract and is “very open” to an extension. But if New England isn’t willing to give it to him, it’s unlikely he plays out the 2021 season at what he’s currently scheduled to make — just $7 million.

The Patriots could use Gilmore in lieu of a draft pick to climb up the board.

Gilmore came up as a potential trade candidate at the deadline last year, but the Patriots ultimately held on to him.

His name emerged in trade rumors again this offseason but the Patriots have not been actively shopping the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore, 30, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stands to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.