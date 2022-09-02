Patriots Create $5.31M Of Cap Room By Reworking TE Jonnu Smith’s Deal

Field Yates reports that the Patriots have converted $7.965 million of TE Jonnu Smith’s base salary into a bonus.
This move will create $5.31 million of 2022 cap space for the Patriots and should give them around $4 million or so to work with.
Smith, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots last year.
In 2021, Smith appeared 16 games for the Patriots and caught 28 passes for 294 yards receiving and one touchdown.
