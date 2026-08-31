Patriots Cut LB K.J. Britt

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have released veteran LB K.J. Britt to make room for some of their other additions today.

The veteran was signed to be steady depth but had faced a lot of competition behind him in training camp.

Britt, 27, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $266,296. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

The Patriots signed Britt to a one-year deal ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Britt appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 35 total tackles.