Patriots Decline RB Sony Michel’s Fifth-Year Option

The New England Patriots have officially declined RB Sony Michel‘s fifth-year option on Monday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Michel, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $9,626,694 contract that includes a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

Michael will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Michel appeared in nine games for the Patriots and rushed for 449 yards on 79 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 114 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.