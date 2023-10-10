Patriots Designating WR Tyquan Thornton To Return From IR

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton was spotted at practice on Tuesday, indicating the team has designated him to return from injured reserve, per Mark Daniels.

This opens a three-week window for Thornton to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury he picked up earlier during training camp.

Thornton, 23, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

In 2022, Thornton appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 22 receptions on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.