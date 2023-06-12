Patriots DL Lawrence Guy Not At Minicamp Due To Contract

According to Mike Reiss, Patriots DL Lawrence Guy is not in attendance for the start of mandatory minicamp this week.

Reiss adds the absence is believed to be related to Guy’s contract. He has two years remaining on his contract and is due a total of $6.5 million.

Guy has been a key starter and an important locker room leader for years, so it makes sense that he’d like a raise from that sum, particularly with how well other interior defensive linemen have done this offseason.

By skipping minicamp, Guy is subject to nearly $100,000 in fines for missing all three days per the collectively bargained CBA.

Guy, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. He re-signed on another four-year deal in 2021 that was worth $11.5 million.

He’s due base salaries of $2 million in each of the final two years of that deal.2

In 2020, Guy appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 46 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 89 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Guy as the news is available.